Man considered 'going out by cop' before police shot him, according to DCI report

A man who was shot and killed by police said on social media that he intended to go on a killing spree and was thinking about “going out by cop” before he pointed a pistol at several casino patrons, shot at someone in the parking lot and ultimately at police when they arrived.

According to a South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation summary of the incident, investigators cleared two Rapid City Police Department officers of wrongdoing in the death of 46-year-old Marvin Moran Jr. on the evening of July 26 in the parking lot of a casino on Haines Avenue in Rapid City.

“The Rapid City Police Department officers faced a fluid, tense and undeniably dangerous situation,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo. “They responded to a service call and encountered an armed man pointing and discharging a firearm at law enforcement.

"Further, our investigation reveals that the armed man had fired his weapon at others before police arrived. There was a clear danger to the public. There was clear danger to the officers. This was a justified use of lethal force by the officers.”

According to the summary, at 10:37 p.m. July 26, the Pennington County Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call from the casino. The caller reported a man was brandishing a gun in the casino parking lot.

Gunshots could be heard in the background during the call. Patrons of the casino relayed information to the caller regarding Moran’s location and a description of his clothing.

RCPD officers Nick Friedman and Ekaras Jackson received the dispatch to the casino. They are identified as Officer #1 and Officer #2 in the report, but the RCPD confirmed their names.

The two responded from approximately six blocks away and arrived at around 10:39 p.m. Friedman entered the parking lot with Jackson directly behind him.

When Friedman entered the parking lot, Moran approached his patrol car and displayed a gun. While he was within feet of Friedman’s vehicle, he fired toward the front of the patrol car.

Friedman got out of his car and retreated towards the back of the vehicle and then drew his gun and fired at Moran while moving to the passenger side of his patrol car.

Jackson drew his gun and fired multiple rounds through his front windshield towards Moran. Moran fell to the ground near the front driver side tire of Friedman’s vehicle.

The report said Friedman continued to move around the passenger side of the patrol car until he saw Moran lying on the ground. He then fired several rounds at Moran until he was incapacitated.

Friedman handcuffed Moran and checked on Jackson’s condition. Life-saving measures on Moran were terminated as soon as he was confirmed dead.

An autopsy showed that Moran had been shot approximately 10 times and had a blood alcohol content of .293, more than three times the legal driving limit. A drug screen tested positive for methamphetamine, the autopsy report said.

Supervising officers with the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office secured the two officers' handguns.

The report states that DCI agents found a total of 21 spent shell casings: one on the sidewalk near the northeast corner of the casino consistent with the location where Moran fired a shot at a witness, 14 consistent with Friedman’s firing location, five inside Jackson’s vehicle consistent with him firing through the windshield, and one near the front of Friedman’s vehicle.

According to a witness at the casino, Moran confronted them in the parking lot and was drinking vodka from a bottle before he produced a handgun and fired it in their direction. The witness thought they had been shot because debris hit their face. The witness also said that Moran made threatening comments.

The summary states that security footage showed Moran pointing a pistol at several people in the parking lot in a threatening manner and firing the pistol at the feet of a person. Then he fired in the air while walking through the parking lot.

Another witness reported that Moran threatened them, pointed the pistol at them and fired in an unknown direction. The witness also reporting seeing Moran shoot the pistol at police when they arrived.

Several other witnesses at the casino reported gunshots, but not seeing the events unfold. A family member of Moran told a DCI agent and PCSO investigator that Moran had sent them a picture of a gun and ammunition on Facebook Messenger earlier in July. The family member also stated that Moran had chemical dependency issues and medical issues and refused to receive treatment for his medical issues.

Through a review of Moran’s Facebook account, investigators found photographs of a black Taurus pistol which the report states appears to match the pistol Moran used in the parking lot. He talked about his urge to kill someone, that he was following people, and he wanted to watch the life leave their body.

In a social message just prior to the incident, Moran told someone she would hear gunshots and that he didn’t have anything to lose. He also sent a message stating he was mad about not seeing his family and talked about wanting to kill someone.

According to DCI’s summary, body camera footage and surveillance footage is consistent with interviews.

“It is clear from the investigation report, social media posts made by Mr. Moran, and by his actions that night, he intended to injure and kill,” Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said. “We are incredibly thankful our officers and citizens were not harmed during this encounter.

"Our officers face dangerous and critical situations on a daily basis. On this night, they faced a deadly force encounter with an active shooter who threatened innocent bystanders with gun violence and attempted to murder the arriving officers," Hedrick continued.

"I am grateful for the brave actions of the involved police officers as they defended their lives and the lives of bystanders in the area. I also thank the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Meade County Sheriff’s for their diligence in conducting an independent investigation into this incident.”

Both Friedman and Jackson were present during the police shooting of Shania Watkins on May 31 in Rapid City after a failed early morning traffic stop, although neither officer fired at Watkins, who survived the incident with injuries. DCI cleared RCPD Officer Josh Hoefler of any wrongdoing in the shooting, and Watkins currently faces aggravated eluding charges.