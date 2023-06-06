After eight-and-a-half hours of deliberation Monday, a Pennington County jury found 28-year-old Dion Bordeaux guilty of first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend on New Years Day in 2020.

When the jury foreperson stood up and said “guilty of first-degree murder,” the victim’s family began to sob. Tears from Bordeaux’s supporters followed shortly after.

Jeanette Jumping Eagle, a 22-year-old mother of three, died from a single bullet to the head on Jan. 1, 2020, in a room at the Microtel Hotel in north Rapid City. Her bloody hand rested on top of her 9mm pistol, which sat in her lap with the safety on.

Initially, law enforcement didn’t know if she died by suicide or homicide. About eight months later, the state charged Bordeaux, who was one of two people in the room other than Jumping Eagle.

The state also originally charged Bordeaux’s younger brother, Giovanni Bordeaux, with accessory to a crime as well. The state dropped those charges. He later agreed to testify.

Giovanni said the three were drinking together on New Years Eve. The couple was bickering, and he thought they were breaking up. He asked coworkers to come pick him up because of the “awkward” situation.

Giovanni said he was in the bathroom when he heard the gunshot. When he came out, he heard his brother “freaking out” and saying “babe” several times. When he asked Bordeaux what happened, he said “I don’t know” several times.

Deputy Pennington County State’s Attorney Kevin Krull said Giovanni, “is trying to protect his brother” by saying he didn’t see the gun or see whether Dion moved Jumping Eagle’s arm.

Video footage showed the two walking away from the hotel room just after 3:30 a.m. Bordeaux called 911 from the Runnings parking lot on North Lacrosse Street, about a half mile away from the hotel. Giovanni had coworkers pick him up across the street at Walgreens and bring him back to the hotel.

Bordeaux initially told law enforcement he ran from the room when he heard the gunshot because he thought Jumping Eagle shot at him. About two weeks later, he told Rapid City Police Department Detective Dan Trainer Jumping Eagle shot herself, and he tried to help her. He then washed his hands in the hotel sink, and left the hotel room before deciding to call 911.

Krull called his statements “self-serving” and “contradictory” during closing arguments Monday morning, which followed three days of testimony. He noted testimony during the trial from a blood splatter expert who said Jumping Eagle’s arm had been moved after she was shot.

The expert, Paulette Sutton, traveled from Tennessee to testify in the trial. Sutton said the blood on Jumping Eagle’s hand and the gun were “transfer” stains, meaning they resulted from a bloody surface touching a non-bloody surface. Sutton explained other types of stains include drip-stains and pools.

Krull emphasized the angle of the bullet when arguing for a guilty verdict. Don Habbe, a forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Jumping Eagle, testified the bullet entered above her right eyebrow from a slightly upward angle in a straight path. It did not exit her head.

Habbe said the gun was not pressed against her skin, which is common in suicides. He also testified he could not determine if the death was a suicide or a homicide, but most suicide gunshot wounds occur in the temple, under the chin, or in the mouth.

“This doesn’t fit a suicide,” Krull said.

The attorney also compared an incident in September 2019 when Bordeaux stabbed a friend nine times. The man’s girlfriend took the stand during trial and testified to witnessing the stabbing.

Krull said it was similar because Bordeaux had been drinking, grabbed a weapon, and attacked someone he knew.

Angela Colbath, Bordeaux’s defense attorney, called Jumping Eagle’s death a “tragedy” and alluded to the possibility someone other than Bordeaux could have turned the safety on.

Colbath pointed to inconsistent testimony about what happened with the gun. Forensic Examiner Bincy Thankachan testified she placed the gun inside an evidence bag at the scene before removing the magazine or unloading the gun.

Rapid City Police Department Det. Justin Gizzy testified he attempted to rack the slide of the gun back at the scene, only to discover it wouldn’t move because the safety was on.

Colbath told the jury the state wanted them to believe it was a “small inconsistency.”

“I don’t know who took that firearm, and the bottom line is you don’t either,” Colbath said.

While the state said Bordeaux’s actions didn’t line up with someone who had just witnessed their girlfriend commit suicide, Colbath argued otherwise.

She said if Bordeaux wanted to cover up a murder, he wouldn’t have touched Bordeaux, getting blood on his hands. She also noted Bordeaux called the cops, told police what he was wearing, and left behind Jumping Eagle’s cell phone, which contained a text message where he threatened to kill her.

Colbath argued if Bordeaux had been serious with the threat, he wouldn’t have left behind evidence of it. She also stated her client's actions made sense in a state of “shock and fear,” and he left the scene initially because he was afraid no one would believe him.

“Apparently his feeling that he wouldn’t be believed was right,” Colbath said.

A sentencing date is pending for Bordeaux, but first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in South Dakota.