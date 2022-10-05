 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man convicted of stabbing brother-in-law sentenced for escaping

James Charger, 25, was in federal custody at the Community Education Center in Rapid City serving a sentence for stabbing his brother-in-law when he escaped March 14.

A few weeks later, he was found outside of Rapid City according to the United States Attorney's Office. He'll spend another eight months in a federal prison for leaving the center. A federal grand jury indicted Charger in April 2022 on the escape charge. He pleaded guilty June 21 and was sentenced for the escape Sept. 27.

Charger was serving a four-and-half-year sentence for assault resulting in serious bodily injury after he stabbed his brother-in-law just hours after the man and Charger's sister exchanged vows.

Court documents show that the brother-in-law and Charger's sister married at the Tribal Courthouse in Eagle Butte on Feb. 5, 2018. After the ceremony, the newlyweds returned to their home in Eagle Butte where others joined them. 

People are also reading…

By the early morning hours of the next day, five people were at the house drinking together. The new couple got into an argument and things were being thrown around the house. After Charger was asked to calm his sister down, he did so, but the argument started again and the couple went to their bedroom. 

They continued to argue, and Charger's sister yelled loudly that her husband had hit her. Charger went to the bedroom and the others in the home heard a loud commotion and could hear yelling and scuffling. The witnesses went to see what was happening, and found Charger's brother-in-law stabbed, laying on the floor of a different bedroom.

Charger was the only other person in the room. He was standing over the victim after having stabbed him in the upper body and chest with an approximately 4-inch blade knife nine times, fracturing two ribs.  

Charger left the house and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Police Department were called at 2:04 a.m. Two officers and an ambulance responded, and the brother-in-law was taken to the emergency room in Eagle Butte and then flown via medical helicopter to Rapid City. 

Charger is currently held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transfer to the federal system. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

