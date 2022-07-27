Man dead after police shooting in north Rapid City

A man is dead after police responded to a report of him brandishing a gun and shooting in the parking lot of a casino at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue in Rapid City.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom shared preliminary details of the shooting through a Facebook live video following the shooting.

Hedrick said when officers arrived, the man shot at police. Officers then returned fired and hit the man, killing him. No officers were injured in the incident, but bullets struck a patrol car at least one, possibly three times.

"This appears to be an attack on police officers at this time," Hedrick said. "I, for one, am thankful none of the police officers were injured or hurt after being fired upon."

Thom said the suspect had an outstanding warrant for assault on law enforcement officers. Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the RCPD, confirmed that warrant stemmed from an incident separate from the Tuesday night confrontation.

Although no one was injured, Thom said 15 witnesses and victims were transported to the Public Safety Building for interviews. Hedrick said police are "still sorting out the number of victims or witnesses." Per South Dakota law, firing or pointing a gun at someone can be charged as assault.

The investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which Hedrick said is standard for police shootings.

"At this time, we're only able to provide very basic details based upon information that's coming in to us. Once DCI is able to gain more information, they will then put out a very detailed report. That's per standard protocol."

Medina said two officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave. Officers must be cleared by the department's in-house psychologist before returning to work. The RCPD does not currently have a set time frame when officers can return. Medina confirmed officers may take as much time as they need before returning to work.

Police have not released the officers names or the suspect's name. Medina said further information on the case will come from DCI.

Tuesday's shooting follows a police shooting of a woman on May 31 after a failed traffic stop. The Minnehaha County State's Attorney is reviewing DCI's investigation of the shooting. The woman's name has not yet been released. Her condition is unclear. The two officers involved in that shooting returned to work the next day and the next week, respectively.