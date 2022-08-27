 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in ATV crash near Deadwood

One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash 14 miles south of Deadwood.

Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV.

The 51-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

