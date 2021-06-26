 Skip to main content
Man dies in crash near Philip
Man dies in crash near Philip

One person died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Philip.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was westbound on East Grindstone Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle first went into the north ditch, then into the south ditch and rolled.

The 23-year-old male driver was partially ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

