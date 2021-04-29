 Skip to main content
Man dies in Custer County crash
  • Updated
A 67-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash south of Pringle.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 89 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

