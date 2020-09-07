Man dies in motorcycle crash in Harding County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash north of Buffalo.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family members.

An Indian motorcycle was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when the driver lost control. The 44-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He later died as a result of his injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

