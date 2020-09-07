 Skip to main content
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Harding County
One man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash north of Buffalo.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family members.

An Indian motorcycle was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when the driver lost control. The 44-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He later died as a result of his injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

