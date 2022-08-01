Man dies in motorcycle crash in Lawrence County

A 28-year-old man died just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of family members, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A crashed when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control near mile marker 35.

The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released thus far is preliminary.