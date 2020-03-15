Man dies in one-vehicle crash near Newell

NEWELL, S.D. – One man died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash 30 miles east of Newell.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family. The 55-year old man was the only person involved.

A 2004 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 when the vehicle eventually went across the highway and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

