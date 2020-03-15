Man dies in one-vehicle crash near Newell
alert top story

Man dies in one-vehicle crash near Newell

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

NEWELL, S.D. – One man died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash 30 miles east of Newell.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family. The 55-year old man was the only person involved.

A 2004 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 when the vehicle eventually went across the highway and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News