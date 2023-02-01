Man dies in Pennington County Jail

Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse could be facing multiple sexual assault and sex trafficking charges and life in prison. Chasing Horse, known for his role in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves," was arrested Tuesday near Las Vegas. He remains jailed Wednesday. Police say he built himself a reputation as a so-called medicine man and used that position to abuse young Native American girls and women. Police accuse him of sexually assaulting girls as young as 13 and taking wives as young as 15. Police say the alleged assaults span two decades and occurred in multiple U.S. states and Canada. No lawyer is listed for him in court records.