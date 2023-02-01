Man dies in Pennington County Jail

A 56-year-old man was found dead in the Pennington County Jail early Wednesday morning about seven hours after being booked for disorderly conduct, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.
The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family, was booked into the jail at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday. He was found dead in his cell at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, and the initial manner of death was determined to be natural causes, but final results are pending, according to the sheriff's office.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the death.
