 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man dies in Pennington County Jail

  • 0
Pennington County Jail

Pennington County Jail

 Journal file

A 56-year-old man was found dead in the Pennington County Jail early Wednesday morning about seven hours after being booked for disorderly conduct, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family, was booked into the jail at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday. He was found dead in his cell at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, and the initial manner of death was determined to be natural causes, but final results are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the death. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'Dances With Wolves' actor to be charged with sex assault

'Dances With Wolves' actor to be charged with sex assault

Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse could be facing multiple sexual assault and sex trafficking charges and life in prison. Chasing Horse, known for his role in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves," was arrested Tuesday near Las Vegas. He remains jailed Wednesday. Police say he built himself a reputation as a so-called medicine man and used that position to abuse young Native American girls and women. Police accuse him of sexually assaulting girls as young as 13 and taking wives as young as 15. Police say the alleged assaults span two decades and occurred in multiple U.S. states and Canada. No lawyer is listed for him in court records.

SURF seeks funding for expansion

SURF seeks funding for expansion

South Dakota's high-tech science research hub, SURF, needs more room to explore the dark side of the universe and they want the state's help expanding. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News