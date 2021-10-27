Man dies, passenger injured in Interstate 90 crash

A 32-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

A 33-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Saturn Vue was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle entered the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, went into the ditch and eventually rolled," the release states.

Neither of the occupants were wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a Rapid City hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

