 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man dies, passenger injured in Interstate 90 crash

Crime logo.jpg

A 32-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

A 33-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Saturn Vue was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle entered the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, went into the ditch and eventually rolled," the release states. 

Neither of the occupants were wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a Rapid City hospital. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

If SD legislator Phil Jensen believes that the Oath Keepers (of which he is a member) are being portrayed unfairly by the news media, then he …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

My heart sank a little when I read that the first action of the new mall owners is to rename it. Call it anything, give it a new facade, whate…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

Very disappointed and frustrated that the city council allocated only 4% for street repairs but approved over 80% to the Fire Department’s wis…

Watch Now: Related Video

ISIL attack on Iraqi village kills 11 ‘defenceless civilians’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News