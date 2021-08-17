Man facing murder charge in Friday shooting held on $750,000 cash bond

As the family of a Rapid City man grieves his death, the man accused of killing him is in custody while a second person of interest continues to evade law enforcement.

The man suspected of shooting Freeman is William Daly, 31. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Pennington County Jail.

Daly was detained shortly after the shooting was reported Friday morning.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said Tuesday that a large part of the investigation has shifted toward identifying and locating a female person-of-interest. Medina said no other information other than what's already been released is available at this time.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this female or the shooting incident in general is encouraged to contact Detective Jake LeLaCheur at 605-394-4134. An anonymous text can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 20-year-old victim of Friday's shooting.

Austin Freeman, of Rapid City, was killed after being shot near the intersection of N. Maple Avenue and Van Buren Street.