Man found dead in Rapid Creek had been missing since May 19

Police identified the man who was found dead in Rapid Creek Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Jason Rush of Rapid City. Police had been searching for Rush since he was reported missing on May 19. An autopsy has been conducted in the investigation and turned up no signs of trauma that would contribute to Rush’s death. Police are currently awaiting toxicology results before determining a cause of death in the investigation.
On arrival, officers determined the person in the water was obviously deceased. The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team was called to the location in order to facilitate recovery of the deceased individual.
