Man found dead Wednesday near Rapid Creek
Man found dead Wednesday near Rapid Creek

A man was found dead near Rapid Creek just off of Pressler Junction on Wednesday morning.

A passerby found the body and reported it at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Brendyn Medina, community relations director with the Rapid City Police Department. 

The man's cause of death is unknown at this time, though no preliminary signs of trauma or foul play were apparent, Medina said.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology report, which could take up to eight weeks to be completed, Medina said. 

Medina said it's unclear whether the man succumbed to exposure to winter weather conditions or suffered a medical incident prior to the onset of Tuesday's storm.

No other injuries or deaths due to cold exposure have been reported to the Rapid City Police Department as of Wednesday morning, Medina said. 

