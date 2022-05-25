Man found guilty of 8 charges after shooting paralyzes man

A jury found Isaac Roubideaux, 30, of Pine Ridge, guilty of eight federal charges Friday after he shot a man in the back and permanently paralyzed the victim.

According to a press release from the United State’s Attorney’s Office, five of Roubideaux’s charges stemmed from an incident on Nov. 18, 2021 when Roubineaux shot a man in the back, causing him to suffer permanent paralysis below his waistline.

Law enforcement arrested Roubideaux on Dec. 3, 2021, and a grand jury indicted him. After his trial, jurors found the Pine Ridge man guilty of discharge and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, three charges of failure to register as a sex offender, and two charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

In 2015, Roubideaux was charged with sexual abuse of a minor for having sex with a 13-year-old when he was 21. He pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. As a felon, Roubideaux was classified as a prohibited person who could not legally possess firearms and was required to register as a sex offender.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine on each charge, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund on each charge. Restitution may also be ordered.

The court has not yet set a sentencing date for Roubineaux. The court ordered a pre-sentencing report, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan Poppen and Heather Sazama prosecuted the case.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

