 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man gets life in prison for 2020 Christmas Eve murder

  • 0

Through his lawyer's statements 23-year-old convicted murderer Elias Richard maintained his innocence at his Monday morning sentencing hearing as he did throughout his trial. 

Richard is a "thoughtful and polite young man, and pretty wise," his defense attorney Gregory Sperlich said before the judge delivered the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with no possibility of parole. 

Sperlich said Richard denies any involvement in the death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall, who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve 2020. 

A Pennington County jury found Richard guilty of second-degree murder on July 28 after a three-day trial. Richard faced a first-degree murder charge as well, which the jury found him not guilty of, opting for the lesser of the two charges. 

Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen spoke Monday morning at the concise 15-minute sentencing hearing, saying that Richard killed Marshall "for such a petty set of circumstances."

People are also reading…

According to court records and previous testimony, Marshall allegedly sent inappropriate messages to one of 43-year-old Masheka Barnett's teenage relatives, law enforcement learned through its investigation.

In response, Richard, 22-year-old Kaleb Lukkes and 22-year-old Clint Marshall set up a fake drug buy so they could beat him up. The three men and Barnett picked up Vernall Marshall in downtown Rapid City before driving him to another location. The three men pushed him out of the car and starting attacking him in the street before Richard took out a gun and shot him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Both defense, prosecution and Circuit Judge Craig Pfiefle acknowledged the inevitability of the life in prison sentence, which is required by state law for second-degree murder. 

Pfiefle described the crime as something not planned but still "resulted in something heinous without justification." 

When the judge asked Richard if he would like to say anything, he replied simply with "No, sir," preserving his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, as he did throughout his trial. 

Out of the four defendants connected to Marshall's case, Richard faced the most extreme charges. 

Pfeifle sentenced Clint Marshall and Barnett on Nov. 3.

The judge sentenced Clint Marshall 15 years with six years suspended with 347 days of time served. He had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault for his involvement. 

Barnett pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to authorities. Pfeifle sentenced her to the maximum of one year in prison for the charge, along with 10 years in prison with seven years suspended for a possession of a controlled substance charge in another case.

The only defendant awaiting sentencing is Lukkes, who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Whatever happened to the time when parents were held responsible for feeding and raising their kids? With all the welfare benefits available, …

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Separating cannabis sales and alcohol sales seems like a double standard when we allow alcohol to be sold alongside prescription drugs. 

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

If you want all the problems of California, Colorado, Illinois and New York, vote for Democrats. But I think we South Dakotans are smarter than that.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Most Republicans support party over Trump in a new poll

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News