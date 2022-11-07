Man gets life in prison for 2020 Christmas Eve murder

Through his lawyer's statements 23-year-old convicted murderer Elias Richard maintained his innocence at his Monday morning sentencing hearing as he did throughout his trial.

Richard is a "thoughtful and polite young man, and pretty wise," his defense attorney Gregory Sperlich said before the judge delivered the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.

Sperlich said Richard denies any involvement in the death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall, who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve 2020.

A Pennington County jury found Richard guilty of second-degree murder on July 28 after a three-day trial. Richard faced a first-degree murder charge as well, which the jury found him not guilty of, opting for the lesser of the two charges.

Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen spoke Monday morning at the concise 15-minute sentencing hearing, saying that Richard killed Marshall "for such a petty set of circumstances."

According to court records and previous testimony, Marshall allegedly sent inappropriate messages to one of 43-year-old Masheka Barnett's teenage relatives, law enforcement learned through its investigation.

In response, Richard, 22-year-old Kaleb Lukkes and 22-year-old Clint Marshall set up a fake drug buy so they could beat him up. The three men and Barnett picked up Vernall Marshall in downtown Rapid City before driving him to another location. The three men pushed him out of the car and starting attacking him in the street before Richard took out a gun and shot him.

Both defense, prosecution and Circuit Judge Craig Pfiefle acknowledged the inevitability of the life in prison sentence, which is required by state law for second-degree murder.

Pfiefle described the crime as something not planned but still "resulted in something heinous without justification."

When the judge asked Richard if he would like to say anything, he replied simply with "No, sir," preserving his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, as he did throughout his trial.

Out of the four defendants connected to Marshall's case, Richard faced the most extreme charges.

Pfeifle sentenced Clint Marshall and Barnett on Nov. 3.

The judge sentenced Clint Marshall 15 years with six years suspended with 347 days of time served. He had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault for his involvement.

Barnett pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to authorities. Pfeifle sentenced her to the maximum of one year in prison for the charge, along with 10 years in prison with seven years suspended for a possession of a controlled substance charge in another case.

The only defendant awaiting sentencing is Lukkes, who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.