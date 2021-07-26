 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after being rescued from collapsed trench
A man was hospitalized Monday after he was trapped for several hours in a collapsed trench.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Nellie Lane near Keystone for a report of a man trapped in a dirt excavation trench.

Firefighters discovered a man, trapped up to his waist, in about a 10-12 feet deep trench, unable to free himself and immediately called for specialized support from the Rapid City Fire Department Urban Heavy Rescue, Pennington County Search and Rescue and the Rapid City Solid Waste Division.

Firefighters and Search and Rescue personnel worked in 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures in a very narrow and confined work site, used specialized equipment to remove the male, which included a Rapid City Water Reclamation Division vacuum excavation truck

Once freed from the trench, the worker was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City by ambulance.

