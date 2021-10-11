 Skip to main content
Man killed, two others injured in crash near Philip
A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning northeast of Philip, while two others were seriously injured, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Two pickup trucks were involved in the crash, which occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday on 212th Avenue, which is a gravel road about 20 miles northeast of Philip.

The man who died was the driver of a Ford F150 pickup heading north on 212th Avenue.

The Ford F150 pickup attempted to turn toward the east ditch when it collided with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, according to preliminary crash information.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his passengers, a 59-year-old man and 12-year-old boy, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Philip hospital, according to the release.

The 22-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram pickup and his 17-year-old passenger were not injured.

None of the five people involved in the crash were a wearing seat belt. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

