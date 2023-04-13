A 31-year-old Rapid City man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Thursday.

Andrew Thorson replied "guilty" when Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre asked how he pleaded to the charge for the killing of Dhani Aronson.

The Pennington County courtroom was filled with people wearing memorial t-shirts for the 24-year-old victim who was found dead in a Rapid City ditch the day after Halloween in 2021.

Other than the procedural exchange, the change of plea hearing was brief. Wickre referenced the written statement Thorson signed April 11 admitting his guilt, but she did not read it.

As deputies let Thorson out of the room, T.J. and Mariah Evans held up a banner with the phrase "we deserved better goodbyes" and photos of Aronson with his mother. Mariah, who said she was best friend's with Aronson's mother, told the Journal she died "of a broken heart" on her son's birthday.

Thorson and another man were arrested on Nov. 2, 2021, a day after Aronson's body was found along Wilderness Canyon Road off Highway 16. Aronson had been shot twice in the head, according to court documents.

Shortly after his arrest, the state charged Thorson with second-degree murder, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence. First-degree manslaughter has a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine, but no minimum.

The other man, 25-year-old Jacob Staton, was charged with accessory to a felony, a class 5 misdemeanor with a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His case is pending.

Court documents indicate Staton and Thorson picked up Aronson at his apartment on Riley Avenue in Rapid City at about 9 p.m on Oct. 31, 2021 after going there to buy marijuana.

Aronson's girlfriend told police it was the last time she saw him.

According to an affidavit, Staton was driving a borrowed Ford F150. Aronson sat in the passenger seat, and Staton sat in the backseat directly behind him. Both Staton and Thorson allegedly told police before their arrests they dropped Aronson off near the north Rapid City Walmart.

When law enforcement talked to Staton, he was driving a different vehicle. Inside the car, they found a receipt for the truck to be towed back to the owners' residence in Whitewood. The owner said Thorson told him he had thrown up in the vehicle and accidentally shot a gun inside it. He saw Thorson cleaning the inside of the vehicle while Staton was there as well.

Law enforcement found a bullet hole in the passenger side dashboard and blood inside the cab in the front passenger seat area.

Thorson's case was set to go to trial in May, however, since it was cancelled, the exact details of Aronson's death or the motive is unclear.

Aronson's family and friends plan to speak at Thorson's sentencing May 11. Outside the courtroom Thursday, Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Adam Shiffermiller told the group wearing shirts bearing Aronson's photo alongside phrases like "drift in paradise," the number of people would be limited to a few.

He encouraged everyone else to write letters sharing their thoughts with the judge, who will decide Thorson's fate — a fate that could range from time served in the Pennington County Jail to a lifetime in the state penitentiary.