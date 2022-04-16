Man pleads not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder

Elijah West appeared in federal district court in Rapid City on Friday morning for his initial appearance for a triple homicide on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

A grand jury charged West, 24, with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence, and one count of knowingly possessing ammunition, a crime because West has prior felony convictions.

The mandatory minimum for each first-degree murder charge is life in prison, and the firearm charges each have a minimum 10-year sentence that would be served non-concurrently. For possessing ammunition, West would face a maximum of three years.

According to the indictment, West is accused of shooting and killing Jamie Graham, 38, Alma Garneaux, 38, and Michael White Plume, 39, on Jan. 5 near Wounded Knee. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety put out a notice through social media that day identifying West as a person of interest in the case. He was brought into custody the same day on unrelated charges, according to a January FBI release.

During West’s hearing, prosecutor Benjamin Patterson of the United States Attorney's Office read the charges. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann informed West of his constitutional rights and set an order of detention allowing him no bail. The order states there is a serious risk that West will not appear in court and that he will endanger the safety of others.

West will be held in the Pennington County Jail where he has been since his arrest. Federal public defender Alecia Fuller is representing West. The defense made no argument against West being held without bail.

West pleaded not guilty to all charges as instructed to do by Wollmann. As a magistrate judge, Wollmann is unable to accept a guilty plea in a felony case. Magistrate judges conduct many preliminary hearings and hear cases involving petty offenses on federal lands but have limitations in more major cases. A guilty plea would be heard by a district judge.

The case is in federal court because the crimes occurred on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Major crimes committed against or by a Native American person on a reservation fall under federal jurisdiction. Major crimes include murder and other felonies as defined by the Major Crimes Act.

West’s trial is set for June 21 at 9 a.m.

