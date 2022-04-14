Man receives 15 years for fatal stabbing in Rapid City

Judge Matt Brown sentenced Barry Allman of Box Elder to 15 years in prison for aggravated assault.

Allman, 31, was originally charged with second degree murder in the Aug. 6, 2020, stabbing death of 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten, of Rapid City. His defense lawyer asked for 15 years with seven suspended to keep Allman accountable once he was released.

“I don’t consider the maximum sentence of 15 years to be excessive,” Brown said to Allman. “You will be given the opportunity of freedom sometime in the future, something that Lance Baumgarten does not have.”

Allman pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault as part of a plea deal offered after his jury trial was cut short by a mistrial two days after it started. Brown ordered the retrial after prosecutors failed to inform Allman’s defense that they offered immunity to witnesses of the crime. If Allman had been convicted in his original trial, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

“Lance Baumgarten deserved to live,” Brown said before delivering the 15-year sentence with 452 days of time served. ”Whatever situation he was in when his life was taken, no circumstances that I’ve even heard show he was doing anything other than sitting on a couch and enjoying himself.”

The judge called Allman’s actions callous and cold-blooded. Allman made a statement at the hearing. He said there’s no excuse when someone’s life is taken and apologized to the family.

“I knew Lance. He was a good dude,” he said. “All I can say is I’m sorry for the situation and hope I can make a difference when I get out.”

Baumgarten was stabbed during a gathering at a house in Rapid City on the 1700 block of North Seventh Street. After a 911 call at 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, he was taken to the hospital where he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Court documents stated witnesses claimed Allman prevented others from taking Baumgarten to the hospital. Allman said in court Thursday that he was told to leave and that he did offer to take Baumgarten to get medical help.

Family and friends of Baumgarten made statements to the court at the sentencing asking for the maximum sentence for Allman. John Murphy, Allman’s defense attorney, made a point to clarify to the court that Allman never admitted to being the person who stabbed Baumgarten, only that he intended to harm him.

Lisa Thomas, Baumgarten’s sister, took the stand wearing a shirt with Baumgarten’s photo and the phrase “Justice for Lance.”

She described her brother as a “wonderful person” who had “been in my life for a long time.”

“What you put in the universe comes back. Somehow or another,” Thomas said. “Fifteen years isn’t anything for taking somebody’s life. I hope he gets the maximum time.”

Nate Williams, who identified himself as a friend of Baumgarten’s, took the stand despite Allman attempting to object to his testimony on the grounds that he supervised Williams at a previous job. The judge allowed the testimony.

“That was my dog. That was my homie. I don’t want him to look down and think nobody cares about him because I care about him,” Williams said. He called Allman’s decisions “dumb” and “selfish.”

Angel Flying Hawk, who is the mother of Baumgarten’s son, lamented the loss of her child’s father. She addressed Allman through tears and said that it took a lot of courage for her to take the stand and she’s afraid of Allman retaliating against her.

“You took my son’s dad from him. I hope God has mercy on your soul because now my son doesn’t have a father,” Flying Hawk said, listing things that her son won’t be able to do with his father, like going to the skate park.

“It’s gonna take a long time to forgive you, Barry. And I don’t know if I ever will,” she said.

Barry Allman’s brother, Tyler Allman, took the stand on behalf of his brother. He told the court that he felt sorry for Baumgarten’s family, but that his brother is “not a bad guy.”

Tyler Allman spoke of a difficult childhood and said that he and his brother basically had to raise themselves and that both of their parents are dead. He also said he knew Lance Baumgarten for nearly a decade and spent time in prison with him. He said neither his brother nor Baumgarten were completely bad people.

“They were both at the same place doing the same thing,” he said.

Tyler Allman felt the sentence was unjust and that anyone else who was present that night should be held responsible. One witness stated that Baumgarten was sitting on a couch for 45 minutes before 911 was called.

“I believe that my brother didn’t commit the crime. He was goaded into this because he was looking at life,” Allman said. “Given the circumstances, you know, nobody knows what happened.”

Barry Allman has 30 days to appeal the sentence. Murphy did not comment on whether his client will appeal.

