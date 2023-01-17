Man robbed Rapid City pizza delivery driver, police looking for suspect

A pizza delivery driver's Monday night did not go as planned when someone robbed him at gunpoint and took his vehicle after he dropped off a pizza in the 500 block of Saint James Street in Rapid City.
According to the Rapid City Police Department, police responded to the call around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived and spoke with the delivery driver, he said he left his vehicle to drop off his delivery on Saint James Street. When he got back to his car, a man he didn't know was in his vehicle.
The delivery driver confronted the man, who stepped out of the vehicle and brandished a gun and then grabbed the driver's keys and took off with the vehicle, which was abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
Police described the suspect as a five-foot, nine-inch Native American man in his 30s or 40s, with acne scars on his face.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery can contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can be submitted by texing "RCPD" and the information to 847411.
— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —