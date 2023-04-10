A 29-year-old man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for charges stemming from his role in a 2021 standoff in Pine Ridge.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Daniel Tobacco to 11 years and nine months in federal prison Monday.

Tobacco was shot 11 times during the standoff, and a tribal criminal investigator quit his job due to the trauma.

“He was a good officer,” Tobacco said of the investigator.

Tobacco pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2022 to assault on a law enforcement officer and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Viken sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of seven years in prison for the firearm charge and four years and nine months for the assault charge. Federal law requires the two sentences run consecutively.

The judge said a family member called law enforcement on Tobacco on Sept. 2, 2021, but did not clarify why the call was made. Tobacco paced outside his residence and refused to surrender during the standoff, according to a factual basis statement.

Tobacco fired a Ruger Security-9 9mm. semiautomatic pistol several times while law enforcement officers were present. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama said the shots appeared on drone footage from the Pennington County Special Response Team, who assisted in the standoff.

According to court documents, after several hours, Tobacco walked into a wooded area behind the house, where the criminal investigator went up to Tobacco and told him to drop the gun.

Tobacco fired the gun at the investigator while he was being tased. Tobacco’s defense attorney, Thomas Diggins, maintained his client did not intend to fire the gun and objected to the wording.

Sazama agreed to modify the language in the report to say a shot “was” fired, without stating Tobacco intended to. The modification in language changed where Tobacco fell in federal sentencing guidelines. Without the change in language, guidelines dictated Viken sentence him from 57 to 71 months for the assault charge. With the change, guidelines lowered that time to 46 to 57 months.

Tobacco suffers nerve damage in his hands and feet from being shot, he told the court.

“He’s responsible alone for being shot 11 times,” Sazama said, echoing Tobacco’s words, “It’s no one’s fault but mine.”

The former criminal investigator chose not to request restitution, which Viken said he could have done. Viken said he had heard the investigator testify in his courtroom over the years, and “he was an excellent officer."