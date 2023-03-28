A federal judge sentenced 28-year-old David Gibbons, of Pine Ridge, to a total of seven years and 10 months in prison for stealing firearms and then assaulting a Pennington County Jail correctional officer after his arrest.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Gibbons on March 24 to five years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for theft of firearms. The judge also ordered Gibbons to pay $3,795 in restitution and a standard $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

For the assault charge, he was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, with two of those years running consecutive to the firearms charge. Three years of supervised release will follow that sentence. He'll also have to pay a $100 assessment.

Gibbons admitted to stealing ten firearms in September 2020 from True Value Hardware Store in Martin when he pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2022. The guns included a Dreya Arms 12-gauge shotgun. Gibbons later allegedly traded several of the firearms for methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

After his arrest on the theft charge, Gibbons was booked into the Pennington County Jail on a federal hold.

On Sept. 5, 2021, he ambushed a correctional officer while wearing a t-shirt on his head as a makeshift mask, according to factual basis statement he signed as part of his plea agreement. He grabbed the officer from behind, pinning his arms to his sides. The officer heard Gibbons say somethin along the lines of "come on cuz."

"(The officer) believed Gibbons was attempting to get other inmates to join in on the assault. However, no other inmates joined in," according to court documents.

After a struggle, the officer got free. Gibbons pulled the cell block keys from the officer's belt and ran towards the door, attempting to open it. He didn't get the door open, so he dropped the keys and ran from the officer, who pepper-sprayed him.

After two other officers arrived, they were able to contain Gibbons.

Gibbons is held at the Pennington County Jail. He faces a felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and various misdemeanor charges, including eluding law enforcement and probation violations.