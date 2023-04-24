A 40-year-old Rapid City man who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday for child pornography charges kept hundreds of photos of a local girl alongside his collection of more than 10,000 images of child pornography.

A federal jury in Rapid City found Matthew Buchko guilty on Jan. 20 of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography after a three-day trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins said Buchko is different than most child pornography offenders because of his "clear sexual attraction to a local girl," who Collins said he was "Facebook stalking."

Hollie Strand, a forensic examiner at Pennington County's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, testified the hundreds of images of the young girl ranged from when she was four- to 14-years-old.

Although the photos themselves were not pornographic, Strand testified Buchko kept a "look-a-likes" folder with pornography of children who had the same hair color, face structure and body type of the local girl.

Buchko's defense attorney, Alecia Fuller, made an objection to the information about the photos being included in her client's presentence report, which U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken denied.

Buchko was indicted in February 2021 and arrested in March that year. According to the indictment, he received images from April 2014 to February 2020.

He maintained his innocence throughout the case. Collins said Buchko has taken "no responsibility whatsoever."

Buchko also denied responsibility for the crimes in his 14-page letter to the court ahead of sentencing, Viken said, but the judge noted it was his right to do so.

Fuller asked the court to sentence Buchko to the mandatory minimum of five years in prison. She said the minimum would be sufficient and expressed concern for her client's health. Fuller also said Buchko was beaten "rather severely" while being held in jail and is "anticipating that happening" while in federal prison.

Collins asked for a sentence within the federal guidelines, which were between nine years and 11 years three months.

Federal sentencing guidelines were created to produce uniformity in federal sentencing across the country. Federal judges are not required to follow the guidelines, but they are required by law to deliver sentences that are "sufficient, but not greater than necessary."

Guideline calculations are based on a number of factors. Viken noted increases in Buchko's guidelines because of the number of images — approximately 10,402 — as well as the depiction of prepubescent children and violence. An increase was also applied because Buchko distributed an image over Discord, a messaging forum.

Buchko spoke for himself briefly at the sentencing.

"I apologize for not being able to control this right now," he said through light sobs. "I do deeply regret the choices I made."

Buchko also said he was "extremely sorry for putting my family and friends through this."

Other than his lawyer, Buchko's girlfriend was the only person to speak at the sentencing in his favor. She said she's known Buchko for 10 years and met him at the library where they worked together. She said Buchko was involved in the community.

Several other people sat in the courtroom in support of Buchko, and Viken said others wrote the court in his support, although his brother wrote a lengthy "aggravating" letter about him.

The supportive letters called Buchko a "hard worker" and described him as "dedicated in service to others."

Viken also sentenced Buchko to the mandatory minimum five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a routine $100 assessment to the federal crime victims fund.

If the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is able to identify the children in the images Buchko collected within 90 days, he will also have to pay restitution to them.

"It doesn't go away," Viken said of the trauma victims of child pornography experience.