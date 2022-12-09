Man sentenced to 15 years after killing father of five

Three years and three days after a drunk driver killed a father of five, a Pennington County judge sentenced the man responsible Friday to 15 years in prison.

Zachary Fegueroa, 28, of Rapid City was out on bond on Dec. 6, 2019 when he was driving an SUV southbound around 7 p.m. on East North Street in Rapid City with a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit.

Joseph Martinez, a 34-year-old construction worker who lived in Rapid City where he was raising a 12-year-old, 7-year-old, twin 2-year-olds and a 2-month-old baby, was walking on the side of the road heading the same direction as Fegueroa when the SUV hit him, killing him. Fegueroa drove away from the scene.

"He taught me most of the things I know," Martinez's oldest child told the court through tears on Friday as his mother sat by his side. "I don't think this man should have only 15 years when he killed my dad."

The child was referring to the maximum penalty for vehicular homicide, which Fegueroa pleaded guilty but mentally ill to on Oct. 18. At his client's request, Fegueroa's court-appointed attorney, Matthew Skinner, asked for the court to consider probation, although he noted that probation "is most likely not going to happen."

The state asked for the maximum sentence, which Judge Jeffrey Connolly ultimately decided on, suspending one of the 15 years as an incentive for Fegueroa to make good use of his time while in prison.

Fegueroa's history with unsafe driving dates back to 2011, Journal archives show. In one incident while driving drunk in 2019, he crashed into the Rapid City Public Library and drove away, refusing to stop when police followed him. Once he crashed into a retaining wall, he ran on foot before an officer tackled him and used a stun gun on him twice before being handcuffed.

Other than his oldest son, Martinez's wife, his brother and his sister-in-law spoke at the sentencing to express their grief and to ask for justice. Two of his nieces, a nephew and a sister also sat in the courtroom but did not address the court.

"He took a lot from us," said Martinez's wife, Timber Martinez. "The fact that these babies have to grow up without their dad and wonder what he was like."

Timber said the family is trying to continue on with their lives and the extended court proceedings kept bringing up the incident, making the family go through the experience again.

"For whatever it's worth, I apologize for the delay. I understand it comes from me," Skinner said before explaining that there were multiple factors that contributed to the length of the case.

Fegueroa's plea agreement was extensive, dismissing a hit and run charge, a DUI, a marijuana possession charge and about nine other cases. Skinner also said circumstances in the case and questions surrounding his client's cognitive ability and competency delayed proceeding.

Skinner said an evaluation revealed Fegueroa has the cognitive functioning of a 12-year-old, although the court did find him competent to stand trial.

Fegueroa's mother, Tonya Arndt, spoke on her son's behalf and on behalf of her parenting after Skinner said his client had a difficult upbringing.

"I was a single mom trying to raise five kids," she said. "Nobody is perfect."

A family friend of Arndt's said Fegueroa's lack of a father figure "probably had a big factor in this."

"The irony is not lost on me that he didn't have a father figure, and now these little kids are in the same boat," Skinner said.