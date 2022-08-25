Man sentenced to 22 years for 2020 beating death

“Mr. Black Bear’s life had value,” Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown told the court on Wednesday before he sentenced 31-year-old Lawrence Mexican to 22 years in the state penitentiary for the 2020 beating death of 48-year-old Harry “Packy” Black Bear, a homeless man described as a leader in the homeless community.

The judge awarded Mexican 808 days time served. The sentence will run consecutively to any federal sentence he may face. Mexican committed the crime while on supervised release from a federal assault conviction.

Black Bear's family was not present at Wednesday's sentencing. The State's Attorney's office said they were unable to make it to the hearing.

In the days after his 2020 death, family and friends of Black Bear told the Journal he was a kind person known for his big smile, and he was a talented chef who was close with his friends and family.

They also said Black Bear would literally give people the shirt off his back by donating his clothing, jackets, food and other items to people who needed them more than he did.

“He was a bright guy, he was funny,” Cesca Black Bear said in 2020 of her uncle, a member of the Kul Wicasa Oyate. “He always looked out for other people more than himself … a lot of people looked up to him.”

Mexican pleaded guilty on July 22 to first-degree manslaughter as part of a plea deal. He was originally charged with second-degree murder for beating Black Bear to death, who was found at about 10 p.m. on June 6, 2020 at Palms Apartments in the 700 block of Meade Street.

Law enforcement found Mexican at about 3 a.m. on July 7, 2020 sleeping in an area just south of the Civic Center’s overflow parking lot. Police observed blood on Mexican’s shoes and socks.

At Wednesday's hearing, Conor Duffy, Mexican’s defense attorney, talked about how Mexican’s life had been filled with violence up to the point of the slaying and that violence conditioned him to overreact.

Duffy told a story of when Mexican was five years old and his father passed out drunk on a water bed. Mexican attempted to wake him up as a fire in the home got out of control. Unable to wake his father, Mexican left the house, which was consumed by flames, killing his toddler brothers.

The waterbed saved his father, Duffy said. The incident was one of Mexican’s earliest memories, the lawyer noted.

“His memories don’t get much better,” he said.

Duffy talked about Mexican’s struggle with school, alcoholism and his time in federal prison as a 5-foot, six-inch Native American man. Duffy said Native Americans are the smallest minority in prison and Mexican was the smallest of that group and lived in “constant, unending fear of race-based violence.”

He had to make sure to be awake as soon as the lights came on and to attack anyone preemptively who entered his cell, according to Duffy, who said his client had to live by the rule of not leaving his cell without the accompaniment of another Native American prisoner for his own safety. Mexican had been out on federal supervision about a month before Black Bear’s death.

The judge said that Mexican had clearly been institutionalized, which he considered a mitigating and aggravating factor. Mitigating because he had to learn a way to survive in prison, but aggravating because the way to survive prison did not serve him on the outside.

Duffy said Mexican’s father was present at the apartment during Black Bear's death, and the only reason Mexican was there was to see his father.

Pennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Alexandra Weiss said Mexican got locked out of the apartment with one other person and when Black Bear opened the door, he punched him in the face. He continued to beat Black Bear, kicking and punching him anytime he would move or make noise.

The exact number of times Black Bear was kicked or punched is unclear, but the judge noted that it was clear Black Bear received a punch or punches and a kick or kicks after he wasn’t a threat to Mexican.

“Black Bear ultimately died from injuries he received from your hands and feet,” Brown said.

Brown said he had no doubt that Mexican had a traumatic childhood. He referenced the pre-sentencing investigation conducted by court services. The interviewer noted in their report that Mexican said “I grew up violent. There was blood everywhere,” which was normal to him.

Mexican interjected in the courtroom and said, “I didn’t say it was normal. I said it seemed normal.”

Brown said he recognized the domino effect from Mexican’s violent upbringing to alcohol abuse to criminal actions.

“This is the last domino to fall,” he said.

The judge read a letter Mexican wrote the court expressing his remorse and saying he feels he doesn’t deserve to live and that his “heart and spirit are shattered.” Brown said he believes Mexican is sincere and remorseful.

“I’m very sorry for what happened,” Mexican said. “I hope the Black Bear family will forgive me.”

After the judge announced the sentence, Mexican’s mother stood up and tried to hug him. A deputy pulled Mexican away.

As he walked out the courtroom he told his mother, “I’ll be alright.”