U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced a 24-year-old man to six months in prison and five years of supervised release Monday for abusive sexual contact of a 14-year-old girl in Allen in 2021.

Duane Long Pumpkin was 21 at the time of the offense, according to a factual basis statement he signed when he pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2022. He was arrested in Lexington, Nebraska in March of last year.

Abusive sexual contact is sexual contact with someone who is in the custody of the perpetrator.

Long Pumpkin admitted to having sexual contact with the girl between February and August 2021. On one occasion, he had sexual contact with her when she was staying with him and considered in his custody. At that time, her legal guardian was asking for law enforcement's help locating her.

The guilty plea reduced the amount of prison time Long Pumpkin faced.

Abusive sexual contact has a maximum of two years in prison, and the statute is not specific to crimes against minors. Long Pumpkin's original charge, sexual abuse of a minor, carried a maximum of 15 years in prison. The government agreed to dismiss it in exchange for the guilty plea.

Long Pumpkin, who is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to a federal prison, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his sentence.

Viken also ordered Long Pumpkin pay a routine mandatory $100 assessment to Federal Crime Victim's fund. The amount is required for every federal felony conviction.