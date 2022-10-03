Man sentenced to 7 years for BB gun robbery

A Pennington County judge sentenced a 28-year-old Rapid City man to seven years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree robbery for threatening someone with a BB gun at a convenience store in Rapid City and taking a bottle of Crown Apple liquor.

Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wicke exceeded the five-year sentence agreed upon in Tyler Schierbeck's plea agreement. She noted the fear Shierbeck instilled in the victim of the robbery and the escalation of his criminal behavior.

"(You) caused someone to believe they were going to be killed and be another convenience store statistic," she said. "(You) caused another human being to believe they wouldn't see another day."

Schierbeck's criminal history in South Dakota dates back 10 years and is concentrated to Brown and Pennington Counties. In 2012, he was convicted of second-degree petty theft, possession of alcohol by a minor, third-degree intentional damage to property and sexual contact with a child under 16 with an age difference of less than five years.

In 2013, he was convicted of second-degree petty theft and third-degree intentional damage to property. He faced another conviction of third-degree intentional damage to property in 2014.

In 2015, he was convicted of possession of alcohol by a minor twice. In 2016, he was convicted of two felonies, receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

After the felonies, he was convicted of simple assault — also in 2016. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to ingesting an unnamed intoxicant that was not an alcoholic beverage. In 2018, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer, jailer or firefighter.

Since Schierbeck has the two prior felonies, his recent robbery charge would have been elevated from a class 2 felony with a maximum of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine to a class 1 felony with a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. As part of the agreement, the state agreed to drop the enhancement.

The judge also ordered Schierbeck to pay court costs and attorney's fees and write the victim an apology within 30 days. He will receive 213 days of time served off of his sentence, but no time suspended.

Shierbeck addressed the court prior to his sentencing and said took responsibility and accepts the consequences.

"I regret that I did it," he said.