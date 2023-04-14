U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced a 26-year-old Manderson man to one year and one day in federal prison Friday for abusive sexual contact.

Benjamin Wendall Smoke Jr., met the victim in summer 2021 when he was 24-years-old and she was 14, according to court documents.

At Smoke's invitation, the girl moved in with him and his mother in Manderson. According to the documents, Smoke had sex with the girl at least two times in October of that year.

Smoke was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor April 1, 2022 in Pine Ridge, two months after a federal grand jury indicted him. He pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

Nine months later, Smoke pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of abusive sexual contact as part of plea deal.

Abusive sexual contact has maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a minimum of five years of supervised release. Sexual abuse of a minor, the original charge against smoke, holds a heftier maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Smoke is held at the Pennington County Jail for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Editorial note: Benjamin Wendall Smoke Jr. is not be confused with Benjamin Wendall Smoke Sr., whose case the Journal covered when the elder Smoke was convicted of federal felony assault charges in a 2019 death.