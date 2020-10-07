Man stabbed multiple times near Journey Museum, police report

Rapid City police continue to investigate a stabbing that was reported Tuesday night.

At about 10:05 p.m., police were dispatched to the grassy area east of the Journey Museum.

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the ground with stab wounds to his stomach. The victim was uncooperative with officers as they worked to determine what happened.

He was transported to the hospital. Police also spoke with a number of people in the area, but no one provided information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or information about a suspect.

