Man takes plea deal in 2020 Christmas Eve murder

"I was trying to scare him with a gun and it went south and didn't turn out that way," 22-year-old Kaleb Lukkes said Thursday.

Lukkes made his statement in Pennington County court after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Christmas Eve 2020 death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall.

Marshall was found lying on the ground near the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue after being shot twice in the back around 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020. Lukkes is one of four individuals who face charges related to the killing.

In court Thursday, the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office and Lukkes agreed that he would plead guilty to the reduced charge in exchange for the state dropping the aiding and abetting first-degree murder charge against him.

Lukkes also admitted to having a prior felony as part of the deal, which bumped the aggravated assault charge from a class 3 felony to a class 2 felony. A class three felony has a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Because of Lukkes' 2018 felony conspiracy to commit bank fraud conviction, he will face a maximum of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine for the aggravated assault.

As part of the plea deal, the state will make a recommendation that the judge not sentence Lukkes for more than 20 years, although Circuit Court Judge Craig Pfeifle noted that the court has the right to sentence him to the maximum 25 years. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.

Lukkes is the latest defendant to either take a plea deal or to be found guilty of Marshall's death. To date, three of the four are awaiting sentencing — Lukkes, 23-year-old Elias Richard and 22-year-old Clint Marshall, who is not related to the victim. Masheka Barnett, 43, is awaiting trial.

According to court records and previous testimony, Vernall Marshall allegedly sent inappropriate messages to one of Barnett's teenage relatives, law enforcement learned through its investigation. In response, the three male defendants set up a fake drug buy so they could beat him up. The four defendants picked up Vernall Marshall in downtown Rapid City before driving him to another location. The three men pushed him out of the car and starting attacking him in the street before Richard took out a gun and shot him.

A jury convicted Richard of second-degree murder on July 28 for the shooting. Richard originally faced a first-degree murder charge in Vernall Marshall's death. The jury found Richard not guilty of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Clint Marshall pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault. His sentencing is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 3. He faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. He was originally charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Barnett is charged separately from the other three with aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to authorities. Her next court date is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 3.