Man wounded in shooting in Rapid City, police say

Police officers are investigating a shooting that has left one man injured.
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said dispatch received a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of N. Maple St. and E. Van Buren St.
"Witnesses advised that a male in his 20s had been shot right in this area," he said. "Emergency medical responded and immediately got him treated and are rushing him to receive medical treatment."
The condition of the man is unknown at this time, Hedrick said.
Witnesses described seeing a white Cadillac with paper license plates leaving the area shortly after the report of a gunshot victim.
Hedrick said officers noticed a vehicle fitting witness descriptions and made a traffic stop. One man was then detained, he said.
The vehicle has also been detained near the intersection of East Boulevard and East Boulevard North.
"We have not thoroughly searched it, we're waiting on search warrants," Hedrick said. "It's still very early, we do believe we have the vehicle involved detained based on witness statements."
Hedrick also said there are indications that drugs were potentially involved.
"Based on this being an ongoing investigation, I'm not able to elaborate on the drug portion of this incident," he said.
The Youth and Family Services facility, which is located within the area of the where the victim was found, went into a temporary lockdown, Hedrick said.
"I don't know all the levels of their protocols, but since then we've allowed people to come and go based on the heavy law enforcement presence in area."
Hedrick said he hopes to have more information about the incident later Friday afternoon.