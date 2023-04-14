A 40-year-old Manderson man appeared in Pennington County Court Thursday facing charges of rape and incest.

Timothy King III was arrested on March 25 for allegedly raping a 38-year-old he's related to March 23. A grand jury indicted him April 12 and he pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue Thursday.

King is charged with second-degree rape, which involves force, or, in the alternative, third-degree rape. State law defines third-degree rape as sex when the victim is incapable of giving consent due to intoxication, hypnosis or physical or mental incapacity.

A jury would not be able to find him guilty of both second-degree and third-degree rape, instead they would be asked to deliberate the elements of both and choose one or find him not guilty.

Second-degree rape is a class 1 felony with a maximum sentence of 50 years and a $50,000 fine. Third-degree rape is a class 2 felony with a maximum sentence of 25 years and a $50,000 fine.

Incest is a class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of five years and a $10,000 fine. South Dakota law defines incest as mutually consensual sex between adults who are too closely related to get married in the state. That includes siblings, half-siblings, first cousins, parents and children, step-parents and children, and uncles and aunts with nieces or nephews.

King is currently being held in the Pennington County Jail on a $2,500 cash-only bond.

The court had not scheduled further hearings in his case as of Thursday afternoon.