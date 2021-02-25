March Gladness fundraiser serves meals for a good cause

March Gladness is on its way. The debut fundraiser will entice Rapid City foodies while raising funds for programs at Minneluzahan Senior Center and Black Hills Children’s Home.
Rushmore Rotary Club, Minneluzahan Senior Center, the Black Hills Children’s Home Society and Thai To Go are teaming up for March Gladness Meals To Go 2021. Unable to host its annual gala because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rushmore Rotary created March Gladness as an alternate way to raise funds safely and serve the community.
Every Monday and Wednesday in March, locals can pick up meals prepared by Rotary and senior center volunteers, and the family who runs Thai To Go. The March Gladness menu will be meatloaf, ratatouille and bread on Mondays, and Pad Thai on Wednesdays. Each meal for two is $100. For dessert, homemade kuchen is available for $25. Monday meals can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m. at Minneluzahan Senior Center, 315 N. 4th St. Wednesday meals can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m. at Thai To Go, 3020 West Main St.
Meal orders must be placed by Wednesday for the following week. To order, call Shari West-Twitero at 605-381-3896 or go to rushmorerotary.org and scan the QR code.
“We think it’s a slick idea. It’s very COVID-19 friendly. It’s delivered to your car. It should be a very appealing option for the month of March,” said West-Twitero, treasurer of Rushmore Rotary Club.
“Right now with everyone being home, food seemed like the way to go (for a fundraiser),” said April Malik, director of Minneluzahan Senior Center. “We had the capacity to bring in Rotary volunteers to make (Monday) meals.”
Malik also owns Thai To Go, a part-time eatery that accepts orders via thaimealstogo@gmail.com about twice a month. Malik and her five daughters prepare a limited menu that includes Pad Thai, northern Thai curry noodles, mango sticky rice, fresh rolls (also known as spring rolls) and laab. They’ll prepare authentic Pad Thai for March Gladness.
Growing up, Malik lived in Thailand for five years, and later had a Thai stepmother.
“I really learned from my stepmom. I learned how to cook Thai food in South Dakota – how do you get what you need, and how do you make it in South Dakota,” Malik said. “My real interest in Thai food came when I moved here and didn’t have it.”
Proceeds from March Gladness meals will benefit the Black Hills Children’s Home Child Advocacy Center. The center serves children who are alleged victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect or who have witnessed extreme violence. The center provides forensic interviews for children, family support services, and coordination of specialized medical examinations. These services eliminate the need for repeated interviews and examinations by multiple investigating parties. Referrals come through law enforcement offices and Child Protection Services, according to Theresa Schreiner, development and events manager for the Children’s Home Foundation.
“Rushmore Rotary has been a valued friend to Children’s Home Society for more than 30 years. With support from event sponsors and the community, Rushmore Rotary has helped raise nearly $1.8 million since 1989,” Schreiner said.
Proceeds from kuchen sales will benefit Minneluzahan Senior Center’s Happy Pak program. Senior center volunteers will pitch in to bake the kuchen, Malik said.
The median age of senior center members is 82, Malik said, and 99% of them are homebound and self-isolating. The senior center launched Happy Pak in May. The program seeks to ease isolation by providing a grown-up twist on Happy Meals.
“It’s a meal but also a fun, mentally stimulating idea (like a puzzle or word search)," Malik said. “They drive up and pick it up for COVID-19 safety. The Happy Pak program is on Fridays so they have something over the weekend.”