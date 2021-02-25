March Gladness fundraiser serves meals for a good cause

March Gladness is on its way. The debut fundraiser will entice Rapid City foodies while raising funds for programs at Minneluzahan Senior Center and Black Hills Children’s Home.

Rushmore Rotary Club, Minneluzahan Senior Center, the Black Hills Children’s Home Society and Thai To Go are teaming up for March Gladness Meals To Go 2021. Unable to host its annual gala because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rushmore Rotary created March Gladness as an alternate way to raise funds safely and serve the community.

Every Monday and Wednesday in March, locals can pick up meals prepared by Rotary and senior center volunteers, and the family who runs Thai To Go. The March Gladness menu will be meatloaf, ratatouille and bread on Mondays, and Pad Thai on Wednesdays. Each meal for two is $100. For dessert, homemade kuchen is available for $25. Monday meals can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m. at Minneluzahan Senior Center, 315 N. 4th St. Wednesday meals can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m. at Thai To Go, 3020 West Main St.

Meal orders must be placed by Wednesday for the following week. To order, call Shari West-Twitero at 605-381-3896 or go to rushmorerotary.org and scan the QR code.