Marcinew’s hat trick fuels Rush’s comeback win over Mavericks

Among the lids that sailed onto The Monument Ice Arena surface Saturday night, commemorating Matt Marcinew’s three-goal performance, was a cowboy hat. A staple of South Dakota, but a rarity among hockey fans who are used to tossing baseball caps and knitted wool tuques.

Marcinew will gladly accept it, though, since his team got the win in the process.

“Obviously it’s good to score and it’s nice to get the hat trick, but as long as we’re winning games, that’s what it’s about and what we’re striving for,” said Marcinew, who was playing in his 200th professional game. “It’s nice, the individual accolade, but the win’s always more important.”

Aided by the veteran’s hat trick, the Rapid City Rush overcame a sluggish start with an explosive second period and held off a late push by the Kansas City Mavericks to earn a 7-5 victory and grab their fourth win in their last six games.

“We scored more goals than they did at the end of the game. For us, it’s good to continue to get our guys rolling,” said head coach Scott Burt, whose squad faced a 2-0 deficit at the first intermission. “I didn’t like the first period, but we’re slowly becoming one group and understanding what we need to do to be successful.”

Calder Brooks potted his fourth goal over his last half-dozen games, Alex Aleardi extended his point streak to nine games with a goal and an assist and Brett Gravelle scored his first goal of the season, activated off injured reserve this week.

Logan Nelson added a goal, putting away an empty-netter in his 400th professional game, and Rory Kerins dished out three assists. Daniil Chechelev was rocky between the pipes, making 28 saves to move to 7-4-0 on the year.

Marcinew’s performance marked the first Rush hat trick in over a year, last accomplished by Max Coatta on Nov. 12, 2021.

“He had a couple rockets upstairs, for sure, but the way the game was going we needed that,” Burt said. “He deserved it, he’s a top scorer in this league and we needed that.”

The Rush put most of their shots on net in the latter half of the first period, not registering their first shot for the first 5:54 of regulation. Just over a minute after that, Hugo Roy picked up a turned over puck off the boards in the Mavericks’ o-zone and fed a pass to Cole Coskey, who fired a wrister from the slot past the glove of Chechelev to get Kansas City on the board at 6:45.

Chechelev surrendered his second goal of the night later in the frame when he let a short side attempt from Loren Ulett slip between his pads and the left post at 13:14.

Rapid City came back from the locker room with new life following the first intermission and potted three goals in the first eight minutes of the second period to overcome its deficit and take the lead. Brooks started things off when deflected in a shot by Simon Lavigne backside at 2:37, and Aleardi followed with a top-shelf wrister glove side at 5:17 to level the contest at 2-apiece.

Marcinew gave the Rush the lead at 7:24 of the middle frame when he unleashed a wrister from the right-wing circle that bounced off the glove of Mavericks netminder Shane Starrett and landed in the net, then Gravelle capped off the four-goal period with a glove-side snapper from the slot at 14:30.

“It was definitely one of our better periods,” Marcinew said. “We said after the game, we showed a lot of growth as a team in that second, coming out like we did, and I think that was the difference in the game.”

After Ryan Zuhlsdorf was nabbed for tripping, Kansas City used its 25.5% power-play efficiency, second best in the ECHL, to cut its deficit back down to one at 16:57 when a left-wing shot from Nick Pastujov trickled through the legs of Chechelev and crossed over the goal line at the bottom-right corner of the post before a Rapid City skater could sweep it away.

Aleardi redeemed himself after a high-sticking penalty in the third, flying out of the box following the kill and picking up a loose puck on the left wing before feeding a cross-ice pass to Marcinew, who snapped a far-side wrister top-shelf to tally his second goal of the night at 6:57 and stretch the Rush lead back out to two.

Marcinew got his hatty when Rapid City picked up its first and only power play of the evening. The Calgary, Alberta native finished off a gorgeous feed from Kerins through the five-hole of Starrett at 9:17 to make it a 6-3 contest.

The Rush, at 13.3% entering the night, now have power-play goals in five straight games.

“Our entry was good, our setup was good, we just hadn’t scored,” Burt said of his man-advantage unit. “And finally we’re starting to get the puck in the back of the net and starting to get rewarded for the hard work that guys are putting in.”

Jeremy McKenna made things interesting again when he lasered a far-side wrister from the left circle past Chechelev at 11:47, then found the back of the net again with Starrett pulled at 18:51 to make it a one-score game, but Nelson secured the victory when he picked up the puck in the neutral zone shortly after Starrett was called over to the bench once more and skated the distance to the crease before putting away the empty-netter with 42 seconds remaining.

The Rush will hit the road and take on the Allen Americans for the first time this season in a three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.