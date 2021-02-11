Marcus pours in 38 as Spearfish girls hold off Custer

Stella Marcus scored 38 points and led the Spearfish girls' basketball team past the Custer Wildcats 61-54 Thursday night in Spearfish.

Spearfish built a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Custer hung tough the rest of the way, outscoring the Spartans 21-18 in the second and 11-10 in the third, but could never quite make up the 10-point deficit.

Marcus, a 5-foot-8 junior, hit 10-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-7 3-pointers, and added 16-of-20 from the free-throw line for 62 percent of the Spartans points and 33 of the points for both teams. She also grabbed five rebounds and had two assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

Kellyn Kortemeyer led Custer with 15 points, with Alice Sedlacek adding 13 points.

Spearfish, 6-10, is at Rapid City Stevens Tuesday, while Custer, 7-9, hosts Belle Fourche Saturday.

Boys

SPEARFISH 58, CUSTER 53: The Spartans won their fourth game out of their last five by storming back to beat the Wildcats Thursday night in Spearfish.

Custer outscored Spearfish 15-10 in the second for a 23-20 halftime lead and led by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, taking a 42-33 advantage into the fourth.