Marcus pours in 38 as Spearfish girls hold off Custer

Stella Marcus scored 38 points and led the Spearfish girls' basketball team past the Custer Wildcats 61-54 Thursday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish built a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Custer hung tough the rest of the way, outscoring the Spartans 21-18 in the second and 11-10 in the third, but could never quite make up the 10-point deficit.
Marcus, a 5-foot-8 junior, hit 10-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-7 3-pointers, and added 16-of-20 from the free-throw line for 62 percent of the Spartans points and 33 of the points for both teams. She also grabbed five rebounds and had two assists, three steals and one blocked shot.
Kellyn Kortemeyer led Custer with 15 points, with Alice Sedlacek adding 13 points.
Spearfish, 6-10, is at Rapid City Stevens Tuesday, while Custer, 7-9, hosts Belle Fourche Saturday.
Boys
SPEARFISH 58, CUSTER 53: The Spartans won their fourth game out of their last five by storming back to beat the Wildcats Thursday night in Spearfish.
Custer outscored Spearfish 15-10 in the second for a 23-20 halftime lead and led by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, taking a 42-33 advantage into the fourth.
But the Spartans dominated the final eight minutes, outscoring Spearfish 25-11 for the win.
Peyton Millis led the way for Spearfish with 15 points, followed by Tony Serrano with 14 and Tyler Huber with 13.
Jace Kelley led Custer with 19 points and Gunner Prior added 13 points.
Spearfish, 9-10, hosts Douglas next Thursday, while Custer, 7-8, hosts Belle Fourche Saturday.
ALLIANCE, NEB. 73, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 61: The Bulldogs used a big second-quarter to stop the Comets Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
The Comets led 23-22 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored by the Bulldogs 17-4 in the second and trailed 39-27 at halftime.
That proved to be the difference in the game, as both teams scored 34 points in the second half.
The Comets were led in scoring by Presley Myers with 22 points, while Jackson DiBona chipped in nine points.
For Alliance, Caeson Clarke led the Bulldogs with 21 points, followed by Kellen Muhr with 16 points and Jaron Matulka with 15 points.
The loss dropped Rapid City Christian to 12-3. The Comets continue their busy week (three games in four days) by hosting Lakota Tech Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Alliance moved to 16-5 and will be at North Platte, Neb., Saturday.
Cancellations
Both Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central boys' and girls' basketball teams won't make the trip to Sioux Falls this weekend because of the frigid weather.
Stevens was to take on Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday night and Washington Saturday. The Cobblers were to face Washington Friday and Lincoln Saturday.
Also cancelled Friday night was the Sturgis at Belle Fourche wrestling match.
The Edgemont at Hulett, Wyo., boys' and girls' basketball games scheduled for Thursday night were also cancelled because of weather conditions.
The Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens wrestling match, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled because of COVID issues.