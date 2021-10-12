Marijuana advocates get OK to begin collecting signatures for 2022 election

A proposed 2022 cannabis legalization ballot initiative has been approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State for signature gathering, according to a news release from South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.

The statutory cannabis legalization initiative would make personal cannabis possession and cultivation legal for adults 21 and over, according to Matthew Schweich, SDBML campaign director.

To make it on the 2022 ballot, SDBML will need to collect just under 17,000 valid signatures from South Dakota registered voters by Nov. 8.

"At the 2020 Election, 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A, a constitutional cannabis legalization initiative," the release states. "However, since then, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has orchestrated a taxpayer-funded lawsuit that has suspended implementation of the law. The case is currently before the South Dakota Supreme Court. The hearing was on April 28 but a ruling has still not been issued.

In 2020, 70% of South Dakota voters also approved Measure 26, a medical cannabis law, making South Dakota the first state to approve recreational and medical cannabis reform at the same time.

