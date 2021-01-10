Marijuana, COVID-19 and one-time funds: Lawmakers head to Pierre to tackle heavy workload for 96th Legislative Session

While the Republican-dominated legislature wasn't enthusiastic about the passage of legal pot, many lawmakers have said since the election they don't intend to impede the will of the voters.

Still, the legislature has a role in ensuring proper laws are in place to keep legal marijuana out of the hands of youth, altering the state's driving while intoxicated laws and establishing rules for buying, selling and growing marijuana.

Former Sioux Falls Police Chief and Rep. Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls, said he is a bit worried on how legal marijuana will impact not just the youth but other aspects of public safety.

"I have no intention of trying to go against the will of the voters," he said. "But I do have some concerns, so certainly I'm going to be watching that closely to make sure we have regulations in place."

The voter-approved measure legalizing recreational cannabis could be nullified through a legal challenge. But both Gov. Kristi Noem and the legislators who have traditionally opposed loosening the state's pot laws have conceded some form of legalized marijuana — even if only medical — is inevitable and will require action from the state.

Managing COVID-19 and a record-setting surplus