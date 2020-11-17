Marshall Kambestad named Central cross country coach

“My wife and I are excited to join the Cobbler family. I have been waiting for the right opportunity to jump into high school coaching," Kambestad said in a release. "I would like to thank Mr. Bauer and Central administration for believing in me. They set a high standard throughout the hallways and classrooms at Central. I am looking forward to continuing that standard in the Cobbler cross country program. Becoming the cross country coach at Central has been a goal of mine as I will be following in my father’s footsteps (Loren Kambestad), who led the program for many years and grew the program to great success.

"My hope is to be competitive and compete for state team titles. However, running is a rewarding sport that goes beyond just results alone. It can teach young people how to be better students, sons/daughters, friends, and members of our community. The desire is for our program to give our student-athletes positive experiences as runners as well as guide their growth as young people in our community.”

Bauer said that Kambestad is going to be a strong addition to Rapid City Central.

"He is an achiever who is not afraid to put in the hours it takes to be competitive at the AA level. He sets high expectations and holds himself, his athletes, and his coaches accountable," he said. "Most importantly, he knows how to build relationships through hard work and dedication to the program and his student athletes. He is a genuine, positive, extremely hard worker who will fit in great with the culture we are working to build in Cobbler Athletics. I’m very excited for Coach Kambestad to begin re-building our Cobbler cross country program."

