Marshall Kambestad named Central cross country coach

Rapid City Central High School activities director Jordan Bauer announced Tuesday the hiring of Marshall Kambestad as the next head boys' and girls' cross country coach for the Cobblers, pending school board approval.
"Coach Kambestad has every intangible any activities director would look for in a head coach. He brings a robust knowledge of the sport, tremendous leadership skills, and possesses an unmatched passion to serve as the next leader for the Cobbler cross country program," said Bauer in a release. "We are extremely excited to work with Marshall and welcome him and his family to the Cobbler family."
Kambestad replaces Thad Caldwell, who resigned in September after nine seasons at central.
Kambestad has been teaching and coaching for nine years, with the last five years at Southwest Middle School, teaching 6th grade English and reading. During his three years of coaching cross country at Southwest, the team roster ballooned from 68 runners in his first year to 124 runners. His cross country runners earned 10 individual All-City Championships and 14 team titles. While coaching track and field at Southwest, his runners set 18 track and field distance running school records. Kambestad is also the founder of the Premier Running Club that provides a summer running program for elementary and middle school students in Rapid City.
Kambestad was a competitive runner himself in high school and college. He was coached in high school by Hall of Fame Coach Forry Flaagan at Rapid City Stevens. Kambestad won six individual state championships at the South Dakota AA level — two in cross country, two in the 1,600 meters and two in the 3,200 meters in track. He was also a member of seven state title teams — four in cross country and three in track and field. He would go on to earn his education degree at South Dakota State University and was coached by Olympic Marathoner Rod DeHaven.
“My wife and I are excited to join the Cobbler family. I have been waiting for the right opportunity to jump into high school coaching," Kambestad said in a release. "I would like to thank Mr. Bauer and Central administration for believing in me. They set a high standard throughout the hallways and classrooms at Central. I am looking forward to continuing that standard in the Cobbler cross country program. Becoming the cross country coach at Central has been a goal of mine as I will be following in my father’s footsteps (Loren Kambestad), who led the program for many years and grew the program to great success.
"My hope is to be competitive and compete for state team titles. However, running is a rewarding sport that goes beyond just results alone. It can teach young people how to be better students, sons/daughters, friends, and members of our community. The desire is for our program to give our student-athletes positive experiences as runners as well as guide their growth as young people in our community.”
Bauer said that Kambestad is going to be a strong addition to Rapid City Central.
"He is an achiever who is not afraid to put in the hours it takes to be competitive at the AA level. He sets high expectations and holds himself, his athletes, and his coaches accountable," he said. "Most importantly, he knows how to build relationships through hard work and dedication to the program and his student athletes. He is a genuine, positive, extremely hard worker who will fit in great with the culture we are working to build in Cobbler Athletics. I’m very excited for Coach Kambestad to begin re-building our Cobbler cross country program."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!