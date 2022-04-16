Marshals comeback bid falls short in first road test

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After a slow start, the Rapid City Marshals tried to manage a fourth quarter comeback but fell short in a 59-51 loss to the Wyoming Mustangs Saturday evening at the Cam-plex.

The Marshals trailed the Mustangs 34-18 at halftime, but fought back in the second half and cut their deficit to seven with just over two minutes left in the contest.

On the ensuing drive, however, Wyoming responded with a two-play, 46-yard drive to take a 59-45 lead on a 35-yard touchdown run by Christopher Williamsand to seal the deal with under a minute to play.

In the end, self-inflicted errors proved too costly for Rapid City (1-2). It finished the contest with 11 penalties for 53 yards and lost offensive lineman Brandon Grady to an ejection during a skirmish in the third quarter.

“We just didn’t make enough plays,” Marshals head coach Dante Dudley said. “We had the opportunity, it was dialed up the right way. In defense we were in the right position and we just can’t complete the play. That’s what’s hurting us right now."

One bright spot for the Marshals was the play of Diron Simmons. The running back finished the game with 105 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

“To be honest, without all of us going together it doesn’t mean anything,” Simmons said. “I can have a great game, but if we aren’t all doing it together it’s not the same. I dropped some passes today, and we have to play better as a team.”

Simmons said the Marshals came out slow and overlooked the Mustangs (1-3) because they entered the game without a win.

Wyoming stuck to the run game and racked up 122 yards on 18 carries for an average of 6.8 yards per rush. The Marshals outpaced the Mustangs in total offense 186-177, and each team finished with a pair of interceptions.

Dudley wants to see better execution from Rapid City next time out, but wants to reevaluate his roster first.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and get some better personalities in here, guys who want to be here and work hard,” Dudley said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and start working from there.”

The Mustangs punched the Marshals in the mouth from the opening whistle and returned the opening kickoff to the Rapid City 3-yard line. On the first play of the series, Ray Lewis III barreled into the end zone for a touchdown and Wyoming added a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.

Rapid City responded with an eight-play, 36-yard scoring drive in five minutes and 39 seconds and cut its deficit to 8-6 on a 5-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Bobby Froelich.

The Mustangs bounced right back in two plays and extended their lead on a 33-yard touchdown run by Williams to push the score to 14-6 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Then Wyoming forced a turnover on downs and took over at the Rapid City 10 before Lewis punched it in from 3 yards out to make the score 20-6 after one quarter.

The two teams traded scores in the second quarter and the Mustangs carried a 34-18 lead into the halftime break.

Rapid City began to chip away in the third quarter and resumed play with an extended drive, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Froelich to Lakeem Christmas to cut its deficit to 34-24.

Wyoming answered with another two-play drive deep in Rapid City territory and scored on an 8-yard touchdown run by Christopher to push its lead to 40-24. Then Froelich heaved a pass on the ensuing drive that Mustangs corner Myron Mounds intercepted and returned 35 yards for a touchdown to make it 46-24.

In the fourth quarter, the Marshals stormed back to within one score after an interception gave them favorable field position at the Mustangs 18. Rapid City scored three plays later on a 7-yard touchdown run by Simmons with just over two minutes left in the contest.

On the ensuing drive, Wyoming faced a second-and-3 from its own 10 and Christopher scampered 39 yards for a touchdown that put his team up 59-45 with less than one minute to play.

Rapid City added a 2-yard touchdown pass from Froelich to Simmons with two seconds left that made it 59-51, but it proved too little and too late.

The Marshals return to action next Saturday against the Southwest Kansas Storm in Dodge City, Kansas.

“We have to be able to execute,” Dudley said. We aren’t executing at a high clip, we’re probably at 65%. We gave up 59 and scored 51 and we’re still missing some cues.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

