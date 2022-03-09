Marshals eager to hit the field this weekend for the first time

Tel Koan wears a lot of different hats for the Rapid City Marshals, the city's new indoor football team.

On Wednesday night, the owner served as a public relations manager, a media contact, a ticket sales representative and a firefighter at the team's "Meet the Marshals" event at the James Kjerstad Event Center.

The Marshals practice behind the stands in the rodeo arena. The bright red turf rolled out over the concrete with a plywood wall, keeping players from hitting the undergirds of the seats. The team features a mix of former semi-pro players, a few indoor football veterans and even a female kicker.

The ownership group hopes their team draws a crowd as diverse as the team when they see their first competition this weekend. The Marshals take on the Colorado Grey Hawks in a preseason game at Summit Arena, their home stadium.

The game marks the first time Rapid City will face another squad, but also the first time the team will participate in live action reps with full contact. The lack of hitting in practice made describing the team more difficult for first-time head coach Dante Dudley.

"I'm excited to see exactly what we have because it's hard to get a grasp of the physicality of our team right now," Dudley said. "It changes the game quite a bit when you don't have a helmet and shoulder pads on. I'm excited to see what we have because we have a lot of guys running around and a lot of defensive guys who want to be physical."

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Summit Arena.

