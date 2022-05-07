Marshals play first game since being sold

On Saturday, Pick Six Entertainment finalized an agreement to sell the Rapid City Marshals to Wes Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of the Wyoming Mustangs, a fellow Champions Indoor Football team.

Johnson broke the news in a Facebook post and said he and his sister Rebecca Chapman will take over as the new owners.

Tel Koan, co-owner of Pick Six Entertainment and previous co-owner of the Marshals, confirmed the news after the Southwest Kansas Storm defeated Rapid City 40-27 Saturday night at Summit Arena.

“It’s like any other business deal,” Koan said. “We had an offer. If I offered you $500 for that shirt you’d take it. We absolutely love Rapid City, but it’s a business decision at the end of the day.”

Head coach Dante Dudley said he hopes Johnson and Chapman go all out to continue building a strong relationship between the Marshals and the Rapid City community.

“I haven’t met the new owners yet, but I’m hoping they sold it to a person that’s ready to do whatever it takes to make sure this team can survive in this community,” Dudley said. “We want somebody who really wants to support and give everything they can back to this community.”

Defensive coordinator Dan Maciejczak, listed as the Marshals’ general manager, also learned about the transaction when he saw the Facebook post.

“It kind of caught me by surprise,” Maciejczak said. “I wasn’t told until I saw it on Facebook too. I need to sit down with the new ownership group, and I’m not saying that’s positive or negative, it just is what it is and we’ll see what happens.”

Despite the Marshals' recent struggles, a sizable crowd turned out for the team’s third home game. The fan support in their inaugural season made the decision to turn over the keys difficult for Koan, but he’s excited for the future of the franchise under new leadership.

“Look at the crowd tonight,” he said. “There were three events (at The Monument) today and we still had the biggest crowd. We’ve had great participation from the crowd and it’s going to be awesome. I’m really excited.”

Over the last few weeks, roster turnover and injuries have forced the Marshals (1-4) to play four different quarterbacks in as many weeks.

Last week’s starter, Jake Johnson, missed Saturday's contest due to a family engagement, and wide receiver Demitrius Davis stepped in as the signal-caller.

“For what it’s worth, Demetrius Davis played his ass off, man,” Dudley said. “That’s our fourth quarterback in four weeks. We get Jake Johnson back next week and we feel confident that we will be able to do some damage down the stretch. We’ll see where the pieces fall at the end of the day.”

Davis completed 14 of 28 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also added 29 yards on the ground on 10 carries with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

“When I found out, I knew I had to watch a lot more film,” Davis said. “It’s definitely different being behind the line of scrimmage with those tall guys inside and out. I just trusted in my team and my coaches trusted me to come out and lead the team today. I tried to do the best I could for us to come out on top and we fell a little short, but we’ll be back next week.”

The Marshals finished the game with 170 yards of total offense and averaged 3.3 yards per play.

The Storm (5-2) relied on explosive plays on special teams to overcome their offensive struggles. Zuri Davis returned the opening kickoff 35 yards for a touchdown and George Moreina returned another kickoff for a 35-yard score in the second quarter.

Moreina’s kickoff return gave the Storm a 20-9 lead with 1 minute and 32 seconds left in the first half, a lead they carried into the break.

In the third quarter, the Marshals cut their deficit to 20-15 on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Lakeem Christmas with 10:17 left in the frame. The score capped off a five-play, 46-yard drive in 4:43.

Southwest Kansas answered on the ensuing drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by Traveon Samuel to extend its lead to 26-15 with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Storm seized control with a pair of interceptions and claimed the road victory.

The Marshals return to action against the Billings Outlaws at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Davis and Dudley said the team is ready to turn things around as the end of the season approaches.

“We are all we have right now,” Davis said. “Whoever is no longer here doesn’t matter right now. We have 25 guys in the locker room that want to turn the season around and end on a strong note. The fans in Rapid City deserve a playoff appearance.

