Marshals snap skid, knock off Mustangs in overtime thriller

In the first overtime Saturday night, the Wyoming Mustangs pulled within one of the Rapid City Marshals on a two-yard touchdown run by Tabyus Taylor that made 56-55.

The Mustangs elected to go for two after the score to try and win the game outright, rather than square up for another overtime period. After a delay of game Wyoming had one shot to win the game from the 8 yard line.

Taylor took a handoff to the left side and Marshals defensive back LHerrisson Fontilisse Jr. stood him to snap a 6-game losing streak and earn a 56-55 win at Summit Arena.

“I saw the wideouts crash down and No. 5 is the best player on their team,” Fontilisse said. “My coaches and boys stressed to me that when they crash down it’s going to be a run. We knew with the game on the line they’d give the ball to their best player.”

In the midst of the skid the Marshals(2-6) faced a lot of turnover, from the ownership group all the way down to the roster.

Three quarterbacks have suited up for Rapid City since its last win over Topeka on April 2, but none of that mattered as fans celebrated with the team after the game on the red turf.

“This means we are still playoff eligible,” head coach Dante Dudley said. “It means everything because we have had a lot of turmoil going on in our organization. It looked bad for a second there, but coach (Dan) Maciejczak made a good call letting them score and we capitalized on that.”

The Marshals led 41-35 with 3 minutes and 1 second left in regulation, but the Mustangs capped off a two-play 25 yard scoring drive. A 24-yard touchdown run by Taylor capped off the drive and gave Wyoming(2-6) a 42-41 lead with 1:45 to play.

On the ensuing drive Rapid City quarterback Jake Johnson was intercepted by Tymon Locklin with 54 seconds left and Maciejczak faced a tough decision.

The defensive coordinator elected to let Wyoming score on a 33-yard touchdown run by Taylor that gave the visitors a 49-41 lead with 54 seconds on the clock.

“That next possession was easy to deal with because we knew we were going to let them score,” Dudley said. “We were hoping they wouldn’t take a knee, but sometimes these guys get happy when they see the end zone and we benefited from it.”

On the ensuing drive the Marshals rattled off a 5-play, 25 yard scoring drive capped off by a 4-yard Johnson touchdown run to cut their deficit to 59-47 with 12 seconds to play. Rapid City needed a two-point conversion to force overtime and delivered on a 3-yard keeper by Johnson that tied the score 49-49.

“We just had to go out and score,” Johnson said. “In arena football one minute is like five minutes in outdoor football. It’s an eternity of time and we just had to go out there and execute. Guys were great, honed in and we were able to put it in the end zone. That’s what it’s all about right there.”

Johnson completed 24 of 30 passes for 219 yards for six touchdowns with just one interception.

“Jake is a unike person,” Dudley said. “He drove six hours to our game in Salina and played with 2.5 hours of learning our offense. Each week he is getting better and our guys are getting more comfortable with him. Let’s keep this thing rolling.”

The Marshals got the ball first in overtime and started on a positive note with a 3-yard run by Demetrius Davis to set up 2nd-and-7 from the Mustangs 22. Then, Johnson found Zeccheus Robertson for a 22 yard touchdown pass and Melissa Strother nailed the extra-point to give Rapid City a 56-49 advantage.

The Mustangs also started strong on their drive, as Taylor carried the ball 18 yards on the opening play to set up 1st-and-goal at the Marshals 7 yard-line.

On the next play quarterback Eric Caldwell called his own number for a five-yard game and was stripped by Antwan Smith who returned the ball 48 yards for a score, before replay ruled Caldwell down at the two.

On 2nd-and-goal Taylor ran the ball up the middle for a two-yard touchdown that cut the score to 56-55. A delay of game moved the ball back to the eight, but did not deter the Mustangs from trying to win the game with a two-point conversion.

Rapid City stood strong as Fontilisse stood Taylor up at the two and secured a 56-55 win for his team.

The Marshals return to action at 7 p.m. on Monday May 30 against the Omaha Beef in their regular season home finale.

