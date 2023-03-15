A Martin woman faces charges in federal court for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from a tribal organization on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation over a 4.5-year period.

Madonna Peterson, 57, faces one count of larceny and one count of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. The Feb. 28 indictment alleges she embezzled money from the Wild Horse Butte Community Development Corporation from January 2017 to July 2021.

A 2020 document filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State lists Peterson as the non-profit's financial officer and registered agent. A document filed in August 2021 removed Peterson as the registered agent, and her name does not appear in any documents filed with the state past that point.

Peterson appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman on March 8 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City and pleaded not guilty to both counts. The court unsealed the case after her arraignment.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The court could also order restitution.

Wollman released Peterson pending trial, provided she follows the court's orders. Those requirements include her staying in contact with her attorney, not possessing firearms, not travelling outside of South Dakota and appearing for all court proceedings.

If the state or the defense doesn't request more time, a jury trial is scheduled for May 16 if Peterson does not reach a plea agreement by April 28.