Martinez leads Huskers past Fordham in 52-7

Fordham: The Rams were on even terms with the Huskers for a while, got the experience of playing in one of the cathedrals of college football and pocketed a $500,000 guarantee.

"I think they enjoyed it," Conlin said. "I think our kids did a great job. Everyone was very nice, it's a heck of a venue, so the atmosphere I don't think affected us in any way, shape or form."

Nebraska: This game against an overmatched FCS opponent does nothing to change the narrative from the loss at Illinois. The defense allowed seven plays of 15 yards or longer before clamping down after half, and Cam Taylor-Britt mishandled a punt for a second straight week.

HE WAS EVERYWHERE

Fordham's Greenhagen made 22 tackles in three games in the spring. He had that many by the end of the third quarter on his way to 30.

"Are you for real? 30 tackles?" Stepp said. "That guy's a monster."

Greenhagen, the Patriot League preseason player of the year, said he's not a guy who keeps track of his statistics. He reacted to his feat with a shrug.

"The key to being a linebacker is just relentless pursuit to the football," he said. "If you're on the ball, you're probably doing something right."