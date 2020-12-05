Martinez's buzzer-beater lifts BHSU past Fort Lewis

Senior Alyssia Martinez hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Black Hills State University women's basketball team to its first win of the season, 72-69 over Fort Lewis College Saturday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play in Durango, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets, 1-1, led for much of the game and by as much as 17 points in the third quarter before the Skyhawks rallied to tie the game twice in the final minutes.
With the game tied at 69-all, the Yellow Jackets worked for the final shot, with just one second diffidence between the shot clock and the game clock. Martinez launched a 3-pointer from the left corner with one second on the shot clock for the win.
Black Hills State led 34-30 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Megan Engesser with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Racquel Wientjes with 13 points and Morgan Ham following with 11 points.
Senior Katie Messler lead the team in rebounds pulling down seven while both Wientjes and Engesser grabbed six rebounds each.
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 25-of-66 from the field, including 11-of-25 from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe the team shot (11-of-16).
Jordan Vasquez led Fort Lewis with 23 points and Bailey Osmer added 11 points. The Skyhawks, 0-1, were 23-of-58 shooting and hit 8-of-21 3-pointers.
The Yellow Jackets open their home schedule against Colorado Mesa on Friday at 5:30 and Westminster College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Mines women fall to Regis
The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team hung tough but came up short, falling to the Regis University Rangers, 71-67 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado.
Trailing by seven points with just over a minute and a half to play, the Hardrockers were able to come within three points with 18 seconds left in the game before Regis was able to provide a cushion hitting 1-of-2 free throws down the stretch.
It was a competitive game throughout as the lead exchanged hands 10 times and the score was tied 13 times. The Rangers grabbed the first-quarter leads, 19-17, and then went into halftime up by three, 41-38. The 'Rockers outscored the home team in the third quarter, 17-16 and went into the final frame down two, 57-55.
The Hardrockers shot 34.3 percent, hitting 23-of-67 attempts, including 7-of-22 from behind the arch. South Dakota Mines also converted 14-of-19 on free throws. Regis hit 26-of-62 from the field. The Rangers added to their scoring with 16-of-25 from the foul line.
Whitney Jacob led Regis with 20 points, followed by Sydney Speights with 18 points, Tashika Burrell with 12 points and Erin Fry with 11.
Ryan Weiss led the way for Mines with 18 points, eight rebounds, a block and an assist. Juneau Jones added nine points and six rebounds, while Makenna Bodette and Sydnee Durtsche both had eight points and Anna Combalia and Madelyn Heiser both scored seven points.
Mines, 0-2, returns to action Saturday at Adams State.
Men
Regis runs past Hardrockers
Regis University put the clamps on South Dakota School of Mines early and ran past the Hardrockers 90-52 Saturday night in Denver.
Mines struggled offensively and defensively in their second game of the season, shooting just 38 percent from the field (19-of-50), including 3-of-21 3-pointers, and committing 25 turnovers, while the Rangers shot 51 percent from the field (36-of-71) and scored 27 points off of the Mines miscues.
Regis, 1-1, jumped out to a 15-3 lead and led 51-28 at halftime.
Kolten Mortensen paced the Hardrockers with 12 points and Brevin Walter added 10 points. Josiah Gardiner finished with nine points for Mines, 0-2.
Brian Dawson led all scorers with 25 points for the Rangers, hitting 5-of-9 3-pointers, while Will Franston-Lown added 18 points. Former Hardrocker Troy Brady, a graduate transfer for Regis, scored five points and added four rebounds and three assists.
Mines returns to action Saturday at Adams State.
