Martinez's buzzer-beater lifts BHSU past Fort Lewis

Senior Alyssia Martinez hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Black Hills State University women's basketball team to its first win of the season, 72-69 over Fort Lewis College Saturday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play in Durango, Colo.

The Yellow Jackets, 1-1, led for much of the game and by as much as 17 points in the third quarter before the Skyhawks rallied to tie the game twice in the final minutes.

With the game tied at 69-all, the Yellow Jackets worked for the final shot, with just one second diffidence between the shot clock and the game clock. Martinez launched a 3-pointer from the left corner with one second on the shot clock for the win.

Black Hills State led 34-30 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Megan Engesser with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Racquel Wientjes with 13 points and Morgan Ham following with 11 points.

Senior Katie Messler lead the team in rebounds pulling down seven while both Wientjes and Engesser grabbed six rebounds each.

As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 25-of-66 from the field, including 11-of-25 from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe the team shot (11-of-16).