Masks for Rapid City seeking volunteers to make 60,000 cloth face masks

Those who request Mask Making Kits via the form will be notified when their kit is ready for pickup at the Western Dakota Tech front entrance, 800 Mickelson Dr., or delivery of kits can be requested via the form to Rapid City addresses. Pickup days at WDT will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Arrange safe, contact-free pickup of masks by calling Allen ahead at (605) 393-7435, placing completed masks in your trunk, opening your trunk upon arrival at the Western Dakota Tech main entrance, and calling Allen to get them.

If you do not have access to a computer to complete the form, please call the Masks for Rapid City Hotline at (605) 718-3088 and follow the prompts.

The first batch of Mask Making Kits will be distributed to those who ordered them this Friday, April 24, at WDT. (Call ahead to make reservation or complete the request form ASAP.)

Completed Mask Dropoff & Delivery

Finished masks will be dropped off at Western Dakota Tech on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Masks for Rapid City volunteers will handle mask approval (make sure they meet Monument Health requirements), coordinate the rewashing of the masks, and distribution to those requesting masks. Healthcare providers will receive priority.