Massachusetts museum to return items to Oglala Sioux Tribe

On Native American Day, museum volunteers in Massachusetts and Oglala Sioux Tribe officials announced that approximately 150 sacred artifacts — some believed to be from the Wounded Knee massacre — are scheduled to be returned to the tribe in November.

The items include clothing, personal objects, pipes, moccasins and weapons. Once the items are brought to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, there are various spiritual ceremonies that will be conducted before they are moved to the Oglala Lakota College.

“Those are very personal items among our culture,” said Michael He Crow, a direct descendant of Sioux Chief Bigfoot, who was killed at Wounded Knee in 1890. “It’s one of those things that we have ceremonies for when a person has passed away, so those items are important to the families and the relatives that they belong to.”

Ann Meilus, president of the board at the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts, where the items have been kept for over a century, said the museum voted to follow the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) in April and have been in contact with the Oglala Sioux Tribe over the summer in anticipation of repatriating part of its collection.

The items being returned are among an estimated 870,000 Native American artifacts — including nearly 110,000 human remains — in the possession of the nation's most prestigious colleges, museums and even the federal government that under federal law are supposed to be returned to the tribes, the Associated Press reported.

Meilus said the Lakota have been requesting repatriation of the items for about a decade, but it hasn’t happened, partially due to “interference from third parties that created an atmosphere of distrust.”

“It was hard for a lot of the older members to see that they needed to do the right thing, that this is not our history of Barre," she said. "This is the Lakota Sioux’s history, that we should honor the Lakota Sioux and what they desire.”

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer said the return of the items and replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day speaks to the “total 180” in how the society views the Wounded Knee Massacre of December 29, 1890, in which over 200 Lakota men, women and children were killed.

Killer said the items will help descendants of the survivors of the massacre better understand their history.

“I’d really like to send my thank you — wopila — to the Barre museum board of directors for taking on such an endeavor to return the items back to us, to the survivors,” said Wendell Yellow Bull, who is a descendant of Wounded Knee survivor Joseph Horn Cloud.

On Nov. 5, delegations from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation, including Yellow Bull, Killer and spiritual leaders, will collect the items and transport them back to South Dakota.